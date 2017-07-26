This king rides the train: masala brand’s ad jingle plays over and over

A Western Railway official said the audio space in the time span between two railway stations is divided into three slots. (Representational Image.) A Western Railway official said the audio space in the time span between two railway stations is divided into three slots. (Representational Image.)

JUST about everyone who uses the Western Railway’s suburban trains would have found the jingle playing in their head, at one point or another, offering Garam Masala and special masalas for a range of culinary experiments. After all, the ‘Badshah Masala’ jingle plays nearly 2,720 times everyday, on 68 trains on the western line. In fact, Badshah Masala has been a long-term client of TG Connect, the marketing agency that has the rights for audio advertisements on WR trains. So, whether it is peak-hour crowds or a leisurely afternoon ride, whether it’s blazingly hot or if the trains have stopped due to rains, one of the things that’s reassuringly unchanging is the company WR commuters have from the ever-present Badshah Masala jingle.

An employee with the marketing team of TG Connect says, “Badshah Masala has been with us on a long-term basis. In fact, they have been with us right from the time we took over the contract in April 2015. While we have had several other clients, most of them take up space for periods ranging from 10 days to a month. Badshah Masala has a contract with us till March 2018. The ad space must have worked for them to stick with us for this long. Several brands have told us that they have profited due to the audio advertisements in the trains.” He added that the ads play out 40 times across 68 different trains during the course of the day. “If you calculate, it comes to 2,720 times that an ad will play during the course of the day. However, the ads can have a maximum 20 seconds duration,” the employee said.

A Western Railway official said the audio space in the time span between two railway stations is divided into three slots. “The advertisement plays first, following which a civic message on not littering or not alighting from a moving train will play. If there is still time, then a musical instrument is played till the time the announcement of an oncoming railway station has to be made.” He added, “The announcements of stations is a priority and will override any other announcement, including the ad.” The advertisement does not play between Churchgate and Mumbai Central railway stations as the time gap is not sufficient.

The fact that the ad plays with such regularity has left several commuters on the western line curious. Vijay Iyer (32), a Goregaon resident who travels on the western line, said, “I always wondered why the Badshah Masala ad played on the trains almost all the time. In between one could hear ads for some radio channel, but, by and large, it is the Badshah Masala ad.” Rachel D’Souza (34), an Andheri resident who travels to Churchgate, said, “Sometimes the audio is low and one hears it in the background. In some trains, the volume is too high sometimes and interferes while talking to someone on the phone.”

The railway official said audio medium was allowed for advertisements on WR since April 2015. He added that following due procedure, the rights for audio advertisements on local trains were given to TG Connect for a period of five years for Rs 60 lakh per annum. Marketing this as Ailaan, short for Audio in Locals Across All Networks, TG Connect then invited companies to advertise in that medium. Badshah, of course, took the king’s share.

