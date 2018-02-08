Thirty-two-year-old man attempts suicide outside Mantralaya

Days after the death of an 84-year-old farmer who consumed poison near the Mantralaya, a 32-year-old unemployed and physically challenged man attempted suicide at the same place on Wednesday. The man claimed he had appeared for the examination for assistant agriculture officer’s post in 2013 and had demanded re-evaluation. According to the police, around 11am, Avinash Shete, from Golegaon village in Nevasa tehsil of Ahmednagar district, poured kerosene on himself. He was stopped when he was about to light a match stick in an attempt to set himself on fire. The incident was witnessed by a police officer who stopped Shete, following which he was taken to Marine Drive police station.

An officer from the police station said: “Shete arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday and he directly went to the Mantralaya garden gate and tried self immolation.” During questioning, the police learnt that Shete had alerted the office of the chief minister and the district collector stating that he would commit suicide if his voice was unheard. Officials said Shete claimed that he had appeared for the examination for assistant agriculture officer’s post in 2013. After scoring less than expected, Shete demanded rechecking of his paper.

The police have booked Shete under Section 151 of the CRPC and he was produced in court. “The magistrate took a bond from him in writing where he assured that he wouldn’t repeat the same incident again otherwise, he can be arrested,” said an officer. After the incident, Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar met Shete and his father at the Mantralaya. “As per his demand, the paper will be re-checked,” said Fundkar, adding that he has directed officials from the Commissionerate of Agriculture to bring Shete’s file to Mantralaya on Monday.

After the incident, the Congress demanded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s resignation. The party alleged that the Fadnavis government is playing Blue Whale with people, referring to the online game. “After the rise in the number of farmer suicides and the incidents of the farmers attempting suicide at Mantralaya, now, an unemployed man attempting suicide shows that the government is playing Blue Whale game with people. It also shows that the government has failed to address the issue of the farmers and jobs for youths,” said Sachin Sawant, the general secretary and the spokesperson of state Congress.

