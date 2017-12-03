Thirteen-year-old killed in accident in 2016: Kho kho team manager arrested

Nearly two years after a 13-year-old kho kho player was killed in a road accident in Thane, the team manager was arrested on Friday for making the teenager cross a busy road.

The accident took place on Ghodbudner Road on January 31, 2016, when an Under-14 boys’ kho kho team from Ahmednagar had stepped out to eat ice cream at R Mall at 10.45 pm. The boys, all students of schools in Ahmednagar district, were in Thane to participate in a state-level kho kho tournament. They were staying with team manager Sumit Chavan in a building across the road from the mall, the police said.

Inspector Kalyan Karpe of Kapurbawdi police station said team had a special bus at its disposal to ferry the boys around. But Chavan made them walk across the road that sees high speed vehicle movement all day, the police said. On that night, Chavan allegedly made 10 boys cross from the middle of the road, instead of waiting at the zebra crossing. The police probe concluded that Chavan made the boys climb a railing on the divider in an attempt to reach the mall.

While the boys were walking across, 13-year-old Kartik Hardas was hit by a speeding car. He was declared dead after being taken to a nearby hospital. The police had registered a case of rash and negligent driving against an unknown motorist. But an investigation by Inspector Karpe concluded that negligence on Chavan’s part had led to the boy’s death. The police said Chavan was booked for committing an act endangering a person’s life under the Indian Penal Code and with cruelty towards a child under the Juvenile Justice Act. Karpe said the driver who hit Hardas is yet to be traced.

