Third flamingo death in three days in Mumbai

Two more flamingos died on January 20 and 21. Express Two more flamingos died on January 20 and 21. Express

In the third such case in three days, a flamingo died on Sunday after sustaining forced injuries. Earlier in the day, the same flamingo had been rescued by locals near Mahul creek. Two other flamingos, who had pellet wounds, had reportedly died on January 20 and January 21, respectively.

While the bird that died on Sunday had no pellet marks, Dr Deepak Katyal, a veterinarian who practises in Chembur, said the “serious injuries” appeared to have been inflicted when “someone tried grabbing” it. She, however, said the wounds were not fresh.

Watch what else is in the news

Locals had brought two injured flamingos to Katyal’s clinic on Sunday afternoon. “While the one which later died was in a state of shock, with serious injuries to its wings and leg, the other one has sustained an injury to its knee joint and is recuperating,” she said.

“The flamingo (that died) had its femur bone broken at several points. It’s main wing bone was broken too. Prima facie, the probable cause of death appears to be a long struggle, the bird was being attacked by sea gulls. However, the injuries to the bird’s left side could have been inflicted when someone tried grabbing it,” she said. She added that both the flamingos brought to her were mature, at about 4 feet height.

While the deceased bird was handed over to the Mangrove cell of the State Forest department, the injured one has been shifted to the Thane Society for Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals (TSPCA).

Earlier on January 13, the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) had rescued two other flamingos with bullet injuries. But both died.

Pawan Sharma of RAWW said, “One Flamingo died on January 20, and the other one the next day. Both of them were in a critical condition after being treated. Their bodies have been handed over to the mangrove cell and an autopsy will be carried out by a government doctor.”

Sharma said both the birds had “broken wing bone with an entry and exit wound which is typical of a pellet injury.” While one of them was was found in Thane creek, the other was rescued from Vikhroli.

Meanwhile, a leopard was sighted in Mulund (West) around 1 am on Sunday, confirmed forest officials. Officials, however, said there was no report of a man-animal conflict.