Thief crawls under shutter, steals Rs 10 lakh from store

A man allegedly crawled under the shutter of a closed shop in south Mumbai and stole Rs 10 lakh. The CCTV cameras inside the store were shut for the night, police said. The theft took place at Sham and Sons on D N Road, which sells printers, between Thursday night and Friday morning.

When store owner Moti Bhatia opened the shop on Friday, he found that money from a drawer on the second floor was missing, the police said.

According to the police, the thief managed to raise the shutter high enough to crawl under it and enter the store. “On the second floor, the keys to the drawer with the money were kept right next to it,” a police officer said.

