They took part in protest last month: Transport dept stops travel concession for retired staff

THE State transport department Monday announced that concession in bus transport of retired employees, who participated in a protest against the organisation last month, would be discontinued. The workers had raised concern against the suggestions offered by the High Court- appointed committee, regarding increasing salaries of employees. Retired state transport (ST) workers and their wives are entitled to two months of free journey in a year in buses statewide.

“As many as 100 retired employees were present in the protest. As they are not concerned with the affairs of the organisation, it was not right on their part to participate in the protest,” a senior ST official said. During the festive period of Diwali in October, as many as 1 lakh ST employees had staged a strike to demand increase in salaries. The HC had then appointed a committee, consisting of five senior state government officials, to prepare an interim report. The report, presented to the court on January 16, includes estimates of the revised pay scale for the ST workers.

On January 25, many ST workers, including retired employees staged a protest outside the Mumbai Central office of the organisation to protest against the recommendations of the committee. They even burned a copy of the recommendation.

“The suggestions suggest that there must be a 5.5 per cent increase in base salaries of employees which is unacceptable. We had asked the government to consider a pay hike which includes the recommendations of the seventh pay commission. The administration failed to hear our suggestions,” said Krunal Warwatkar, a member of the Maharashtra ST Kamgar Sanghatana. Warwatkar also criticised discontinuing the allowance of retired employees. “These workers have put in 30 years of work for the organisation. Offering transport allowances to them and their families forms one of the basic requirements of the utility,” he added.

Madhukar Borde, a retired staff, said, “We participated in the protest to ask for an extension of the monthly passes to the remaining months of the year…”

