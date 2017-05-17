Mumbai: Theft at jewellery store in Nerul, police say accused took on rent adjacent house

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

Unidentified men broke into a jewellery store in Nerul and stole jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh. No arrests have been made so far. The theft was discovered on Monday morning when the owner of Mayura Jewellers opened his store at 10 am. Police said the thieves broke a wall the store shared with a house and entered the shop.

Police suspect two men who had rented the house last week carried out the theft. Police are trying to ascertain their identity as the owner of the house hadn’t got them verified with police. “The suspects had said they wanted the house for only four days and paid an advance of Rs 2,000. But they committed the theft on the second day of their stay and fled,” said Ashok Rajput, senior inspector, Nerul police station.

According to police, in the early hours of Monday, the duo broke the brick wall and entered the store. Using gas-cutters, they cut open the safe and stole the jewellery. Police said the suspects had disabled the CCTV cameras mounted in the store by stealing its recording machine. In a similar incident last year, a gang of thieves from Jharkhand had stolen gold worth Rs 9 crore in Ulhasnagar.

