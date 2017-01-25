The ‘time-keeper’ at CST and his relationship with clocks

Bandu Jadhav is retiring this month after completing 38 years in service. Nirmal Harindran Bandu Jadhav is retiring this month after completing 38 years in service. Nirmal Harindran

AROUND FIVE years ago, when the weight of the 129-year-old mechanical tower clock at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) building detached and fell on the first floor, an annual general meeting of the senior officials of Central Railway (CR) had to be cancelled. While the flooring was later sealed, it had taken around 15 days to repair the heritage tower clock that had stopped ticking — something that hasn’t happened too many times in the history of the giant clock.

Recalling the incident, 60-year-old Bandu Jadhav, popularly known as B K Jadhav among his colleagues, says his responsibility as a senior clock repairer in the building comes with great risk. Not only does he task himself with ensuring the city is always ‘on time’, he also makes for the only railway technician at CST who knows how to correct the clock’s errors.

“I was employed as a clock repairer in 1979 at the building and have completed 38 years of service here. I am responsible for keying around 27 mechanical clocks at CST alone. Along with the clock tower, I also key the mini clock tower and other ancient clocks placed inside other offices on the premises,” he says. Ever since he was employed, says Jadhav, he has seen the clock stop only on 4-5 occasions. Every time, he recalls, the repairs have taken 10-odd days. Small problems, however, occur often but don’t require much time to rectify, Jadhav adds.

For frequent travellers around south Mumbai, both rail and road commuters, the CST tower clock has been the oldest source of knowing the exact time. In fact, so correct was considered the tower clock that people would often alter their watch according to it.

“Though I am called the time-keeper, even I am not that punctual,” Jadhav laughs. “We have received complaints if the clock stopped working or was under repair. Thus, whenever the clock is under maintenance, we have to put up a notice board on it explaining the same,” he says. To ensure the watch always shows accurate time, clock repairers would earlier follow the All India Radio announcement of current time and set the clock accordingly.

Over the years, keying it according to the global positioning (GPS) system has become a norm. “This is a tough job. The tower clock’s time must match the platform clock’s timings. Thus, whenever any clock on the station between King Circle and Wadala would stop, I am the one to rush and correct. As I have received the master grade for the same, my work is better trusted,” says Jadhav. A total of six repairers handle the maintenance and keying of clocks in the building but Jadhav is the man who gets the call when repairs are needed. He says though he works for fixed hours, the clock’s fitness remains at the back of his mind all the time.

“Some clocks are keyed once a week but the tower clock needs keying twice. It is essential for the clock to be keyed at the right time failing which the weight can come down and make its re-working difficult. As I have experienced what could go wrong if the process is missed, I keep sending reminders to my team about keying it when required,” adds Jadhav.

Waiting for his retirement in March, the CST ‘time-keeper’ says it would be hard to end his “relationship” with the clocks. He says he has no explanation for his family members who charge him with worrying too much about his job all the time. “I recovered from a medical condition last year. I refrain from lifting heavy things now and no longer don’t try to repair the giant clock hanging from a rope.

But I will always be remembered as someone who helped the city stay on time,” says Jadhav. “The tower clock is as much a heritage to us as the CST building itself. Jadhav has remained a credible employee who has helped the clocks show the exact time,” says Narendra Patil, Chief Public Relations Officer, CR.