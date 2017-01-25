The man Uddhav trusts

R at his office in Kalbadevi. Nirmal Harindran R at his office in Kalbadevi. Nirmal Harindran

SIXTY, he said, first to a disbelieving silence and then to angry retorts from the three senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders participating in the pre-poll seat-sharing discussions with the Shiv Sena. The BJP, riding on its recent successes and its overall growth in Mumbai and Maharashtra since 2014, had demanded 114 seats to contest in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, effectively telling the Shiv Sena that it was time for it to play junior partner in the civic body too. A calculated, aiming-to-insult response from the Sena was to offer 60 seats, a response delivered by the low-profile Ravindra Mirlekar.

While the two others deputed by the Shiv Sena to conduct the parleys, Anil Desai and Anil Parab, have been visible leaders, Mirlekar, 63, has emerged as a surprise choice, selected over more senior ministers and Sainiks, to participate in the crucial discussions. Sources in the Sena said the BJP leaders in the alliance discussions, ministers Vinod Tawde and Prakash Mehta, and BJP city chief Ashish Shelar, were taken aback at being offered 60 seats.

When one of them called it an insult to the BJP, Mirlekar reportedly responded: “Is it okay to reduce Sena’s tally from 155 seats contested in 2012 to 113 now as per your offer? What about the Sena’s respect?” It came as a surprise to many in political circles when Mirlekar was inducted into the three-member negotiation team. While Sena leaders say Mirlekar has played a central role in many Sena agitations, he has never actually been in the limelight. “He is not a publicity-seeking politician. He does not do anything to seek credit,” says Pandurang Sakpal, who has worked with Mirlekar for close to two decades. Sakpal is a senior Sena leader from South Mumbai.

Mirlekar, born and brought up in Mumbai, is originally from Ratnagiri in Konkan. From being inducted as deputy shakha prmukh in 1970, he rose up the ranks slow, becoming shakha pramukh in 1974 and then going on to become the vibhag pramukh in South Mumbai for 10 years since 1986. “I was influenced by the Sena at the age of 13 by Balasaheb’s speeches, when the Sena was just formed. I started visiting shakhas and subsequently started working for the Sena,” says Mirlekar, a commerce graduate with a law degree and a diploma in marketing.

He earned Bal Thackeray’s trust during the 1992-93 Mumbai riots, say Sena seniors. “Balasaheb had asked Mirlekar to provide grocery to four buildings that housed police personnel in Imamwada in Dongri, a highly sensitive area then. Risking his life, he ensured the supplies reached, an effort that was appreciated by Balasaheb. He then became a trusted aide and Balasaheb then nominated him to the Upper House of the Legislature in 1996,” says one old-time Shiv Sainik. That was Mirlekar’s only term. He has not contested a single election, though Uddhav Thackeray now deputes him to all districts where elections are being held.

Mirlekar and his team had also reached the spot at Wankhede stadium when the pitch was infamously dug up by Sainiks, but were stopped at a gate. “Mirlekar kept the police busy while Sena activist Shishir Shinde was able to enter the stadium and dig up the pitch,” recalls one leader. From a single 10-foot-by-10-foot room in Sonpura lane of Chira Bazaar till 1996, he shifted to another building in the area when he became an MLC, but continues to live in a rented apartment. Since 2002, Mirlekar has been a deputy leader in the Sena and was also given charge of various districts including North Maharasthtra and Marathwada.

In 2004, Mirlekar was responsible for bringing Shivaji Adhalrao Patil, a businessman, into the Sena. Subsequently, for the first time, the Sena won a Lok Sabha seat in Pune, a bastion of NCP strongman Sharad Pawar, by defeating an NCP veteran. “I never had any political ambitions from the beginning. I was more keen to do social work and help building the party at the grassroots,” says Mirlekar.