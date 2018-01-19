The Legends of Bombay Bards: Bicycle tours, late night stories: 2 engineer friends offer city an alternative nightlife

Two friends Priyank Deshmukh and Yogesh Chande, both 30, who started the ‘Midnight Cycling-and Storytelling Tours’, have completed 30 sessions with 700 different riders. Two friends Priyank Deshmukh and Yogesh Chande, both 30, who started the ‘Midnight Cycling-and Storytelling Tours’, have completed 30 sessions with 700 different riders.

A TWIN fascination for travelling and storytelling led two engineers to come up with a company that offers midnight cycling tours, with a special addition: the tour participants get a slice of well-researched history of the places they are riding through.

The Legends of Bombay Bards started its ‘Midnight Cycling-and-Storytelling Tours’ last year and its owners Priyank Deshmukh and Yogesh Chande, both 30, have now completed 30 sessions with 700 different riders. Typically, the tours are held on the night before a weekend or other holiday, so that participants have a relaxed morning after a few hours of cycling.

The most recent midnight ride was on the night of January 13, when a couple dozen riders cycled through streets in Wadala and Dadar, sharing urban legends about haunted spots. Darsh Dave, one of the participants, says, “Actually I had more than one reasons to participate in the event as I am fond of cycling and wanted to listen to some fascinating stories. While riding with them, I got to know a lot of stories that I didn’t know despite staying in the city for the last 28 years. For me the combination worked.”

Yogesh Chande says they have had three sessions this year already, and the next one scheduled for the coming Saturday night. “We start our journey at 10 pm on Saturday and end it by 1 am. It’s a three-hour cycle ride in Colaba and we will cover around 12 km, during which we plan to share stories about one of Mumbai’s first big industrialists, who came here 200 years ago and survived and succeeded in Bombay,” says Chande. They don’t want to reveal who or what they’ll be discussing during the ride, but Chande and Deshmukh actually try to meet descendants of historical figures to gather authentic information to share during the rides.

The duo offer bicycles to those who need them for the ride, but also welcome people who wish to ride their own bicycles. During the ride, The Legends of Bombay Bards usually halts six times, making the journey interesting by discussing the local history and legends. At the end, the duo, both engineers, hold a quiz competition and the winner takes home a souvenir.

“I started the company with my childhood friend. We studied together and we even grew up together. We came up with the idea after I went for a 40-day road trip to Kashmir. I went alone, so I ended up having conversations with unknown people due to which I got to know a lot of things about their lives. I discussed my experience with Deshmukh and we decided to start midnight bicycle rides in Mumbai,” says Chande.

Shireen Godha, another participant at a recent tour, says it was a fun experience. “I ended doing something different with my friends instead of just going out for dinner. I went for the event with a couple of friends and ended up making more friends. They had made teams so that we don’t just hang around with our own friends but try to get to know the others as well,” she says.

On the anvil for The Legends of Bombay Bards is a cycling tour of the spots affected by the 26/11 terror attack. “There are so many stories around 26/11. We are currently working out our research and after we complete it, we shall start,” says Chande.

