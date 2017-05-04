The great road ordeal LBS Marg: On 19-km stretch,12 spots dug up

Digging of Road of LBS Road from Sion to R City mall. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar, May 2, 2017, Mumbai. Digging of Road of LBS Road from Sion to R City mall. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar, May 2, 2017, Mumbai.

THE arterial Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg is currently dug up and barricaded in at least 12 different locations. The 19-km road snaking from Sion to Thane in the eastern suburbs, which has one bottleneck every second kilometre leading to some of the suburbs’ worst traffic snarls in the peak hours, is a critical north-south connector in the linear city.

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set May 15 as the deadline for completing the work or bringing the road to a safe stage ahead of the Mumbai monsoons, contractors and officials said that over half the dug-up sections will not be repaired by that time.

Work on the LBS Marg, which runs through the four administrative sections of N, S, T and L wards, involves different arms of the BMC. At different locations, the road has been dug up for laying drains, pipelines or for connecting a sewer network.

At four locations near Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, the hydraulic engineering department is replacing a 900 mm pipeline under the road divider, a 12-month project for which a work order was issued in October 10 last year. Seven months later, the pipeline installation has not even begun at two spots. Work at one spot is complete, while the pipeline is almost installed at the second. Two other spots have been excavated but the contractors’ staff on site are not hopeful of getting much done by the deadline.

“We have to place a bed of concrete before installing the pipeline, after which we’ll fill the pit. Then, another contractor will concretise the road,” said a staffer. Four sections of the road are currently dug up and there were no workers on the remaining three sites. Dr Shahid Barmare, a consultant general physician with Kohinoor Hospital in Kurla, said work going on for such a long period of time has become a major impediment for patients who need emergency medical care.

“Most patients are stuck in traffic jams that go on till 11 pm. Commuting is a difficult proposition these days. Apart from patients, doctors too get delayed and we are unable to reach the hospital on time. I live in Kalina and it would ideally take me around 10 minutes to reach here. But with the road work, it takes me 45 minutes to reach the hospital,” he said.

Barmare added that the BMC should be more considerate towards the roads that lead to hospitals and ensure that they are clear of hurdles.

Along the Naval offices near Narayan Nagar in Ghatkopar, digging work by the storm water drains department for a major nullah’s remodelling has been underway for nearly 14 months. Officials said the BMC has allotted an 18-month period for the project and admitted that the work has been severely delayed. At Kanakia Zillion Junction in Kurla, the sewerage operations department has dug up seven deep pits. “Apart from digging of pits, we are in the process of laying pipelines that will lead to Kurla Pumping station,” said a site supervisor.

According to an information poster at the site, work started in October 2014 and is supposed to end in 30 months, excluding four months of monsoon each year. Apart from the 12 sites on the road, one section has been barricaded by a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) contractor for a trial pit for the proposed flyover to BKC.

While BMC officials claimed that trial pits have to be closed in a few days, local people said that the stretch has been cordoned off for over two weeks. While the BMC mandates an information board at every site detailing the nature of work, duration and contractor details, most of the barricaded sites have no such signages. At several locations, there are no workers and double parking on long stretches, including alongside the barricaded portions, have turned the stretches of LBS Marg into a nightmare for motorists.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now