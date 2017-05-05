The great road ordeal in Mumbai: Works cancelled, contractors penalised for delays

(Above) Repairs to the busy MG Road have been delayed. (Above) Repairs to the busy MG Road have been delayed.

THE unexpected closure of quarrying work in Thane district is now every road contractor’s response regarding the dozens of incomplete road works in the suburbs, but senior officials of the roads department agree that delays have been continuing and condoned for several months now, with the result that contractors are scurrying to try and finish works at least by the end of May, if not by the BMC-imposed pre-monsoon deadline of May 15.

In Kurla West, the road along Kohinoor Hospital and Lalubhai Compound was excavated early this year, with little progress. The section of road just outside Kohinoor Hospital was dug up months ago, and differences of opinion between agencies regarding the width of the storm water drain — after the road was excavated — led to a prolonged delay subsequently. “After the road was dug, we realised the drain was a little wider than we expected. So we sought remarks from the storm water drains department, for verification. That led to work being stopped for a while,” admitted a senior official with the roads department.

“Besides the Kohinoor Hospital, also located along this road are two schools, including an international school, a hotel, three phases of Kohinoor Housing Society, the HDIL airport slum rehabilitation complex and one more housing society. The road leads to one of the flyovers of the Rs 500-crore Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and to Vidyavihar station, leading to incredible traffic snarls on the narrow road, excavated along one side and with parked vehicles along both sides,” said one irate resident of Kohinoor Housing Society.

In Dadar, the NC Kelkar Road from the iconic Shiv Sena Bhavan to Plaza Cinema had been proposed as a ‘project’ road, involving work on the footpath, drains and then exhaustive road repairs. However, after seeing the slow pace of work on this road, the contract was converted to mere resurfacing. Senior officials conceded that the roads department proposes large contracts without considering various aspects. “There was no need of drain work on this road — there was no waterlogging reported here even during the 2005 deluge. Proposing unnecessary works delays the project, but contractors enjoy the larger project costs. Eventually, we decided to only do resurfacing so that work would be completed before the monsoon,” said the official.

Sandeep Deshpande, a former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporator who had raised the issue of the poor quality of Kelkar Road last year, said this last-minute change of plans was inevitable. “If work is given to a contractor involved in the roads scam and the BMC decides not to pay him, then why will the contractor complete works on time,” Deshpande asked.

In Ghatkopar (West), repairs to the busy MG Road barely progressed long after work orders were issued. Eventually, having observed the delay, zonal deputy municipal commissioner Narendra Barde issued a memo to a roads department engineer ordering that the work be fast tracked, a rare instance of a DMC issuing a memo to an engineer from a central agency of the BMC. “The road works were going slow. So, I issued a memo asking to fast track the work so that it can be completed before the monsoon,” said Barde.

“The road works in many areas in Ghatkopar were progressing slowly. A review was undertaken by Barde around two months back. Also, penalties have been levied on contractors for delaying the work,” said an official from the roads department.

A senior civic official said there seems to be a pattern in contractors delaying road works. “For a project road, a contractor will normally carry out work on the footpath, then take up the drain work and delay this for some time. Then, the contractor will begin the actual road works. If there are any encroachments, the contractor is supposed to inform the local ward office well in advance. But contractors will give short notice to the ward office which then can’t do anything,” said the official.

