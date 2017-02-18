The extortion syndicate no one is talking about

NCP corporator Najib Mulla campaigns in his constituency in Thane’s Rabodi. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) NCP corporator Najib Mulla campaigns in his constituency in Thane’s Rabodi. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

It was just a year ago that the spotlight was on an organised syndicate of corporators and officials who would stall real estate projects in Mumbai’s largest and fastest-growing satellite town, Thane, to allegedly extort money from builders.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had then ordered a crackdown on the cartel — locally known as the ‘Golden Gang’ — after four sitting corporators were jailed following the suicide of a top realtor, Suraj Parmar. The realtor had left behind a note that alleged harassment by these politicians and officials. “I’ve asked them not to show any mercy, regardless of which political party such people belong to,” Fadnavis had said then.

Watch what else is in the news

Yet with elections to the local municipal corporation now underway, the issue has been given short-shrift in the campaigns of most political parties, including the BJP led by Fadnavis. Not just that. The four jailed corporators — Najib Mulla, Hanumant Jagdale (both Nationalist Congress Party), Vikrant Chavan (Congress) and Sudhakar Chavan (independent) — who are out on bail — are back in the election fray and are even seen as strong contenders in their respective seats.

The BJP itself has inducted former Congress strongman, Narayan Pawar, who faces an FIR for allegedly demanding payoffs from another builder, Shree Yogeshwar Developers. While the Congress cited the case against him for declining the ticket, the BJP backed him. In fact, top BJP sources confirmed that there was an attempt to even induct Sudhakar Chavan in the party, which was stalled only after Fadnavis and local BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar stepped in.

Thane is a real estate hotspot, where the industry has invested about Rs 6,000 crore in ongoing projects. “So far as corruption and harassment is concerned, nothing much has changed in the past year or so. It is rampant,” said R G Pataskar, partner, Shree Yogeshwar Developers.

Parmar’s family too has given up hope. “Politicians are only interested in lip service. We have given up on them,” said brother Uday. “The probe into my brother’s death has slowed down. We also haven’t seen much change on the ground,” he said. A builder, who requested that he not be named, claimed that a part of the problem was that the ‘Golden Gang’ members were part of all political parties. But he also blamed the construction industry itself and the public in general. “There was outrage on the streets after Parmar’s death. But we have failed to keep up the pressure,” he said.

Local BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar, who had earlier written to Fadnavis demanding action against the ‘Golden Gang’, conceded that there was a need to do much more and faster. “It is necessary to rein in such anti-people activities for promoting more transparency,” Kelkar said, while conceding that “proceedings in the Parmar death probe had slowed down”. Defending his party’s decision to induct Pawar, Kelkar, meanwhile, said, “Accusations against him are mere allegations at this stage. The FIR has not been acted upon.” But town planners with the Thane municipality claim simplification and streamlining of building approvals was taken up in a big way, which has curbed the menace to a certain extent.

In their local election rallies, star campaigners including Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have all promised a “corruption-free city” but skirted mention of the organised syndicate.

On the other side, Mulla claims he and the other accused corporators were victims of vendetta. “They (investigators) have failed to prove we had done any wrong. We had raised valid issues against illegalities in Parmar’s projects on the floor of the House. A person intending to blackmail someone would not have brought his allegations on the record. Also, I wish to ask why there has been no action against officials in the cases. Parmar’s note even mentions them,” he said. “Some people did try to make it an election issue against me, but it didn’t work. People here know my work,” he said.

NCP MLA Jitendra Avhad, a former Maharashtra minister, said, “I don’t believe in the accusations that were raised (Parmar case). He (Parmar) took the unfortunate step as he had run into huge debts,” he alleged. But in an election season where personal allegations and graft accusations have gained currency, each party is hitting out at each other. The Shiv Sena — considered to be in the driver’s seat — has been attacking ally BJP for inducting “local goons” in its fold. The BJP has been raising allegations that the SS has been encouraging “commission” business and scams in the Thane municipality. Ironically, NCP’s Avhad has also been labelling the SS as a “party of goons”. The SS has also come under opponents’ fire for promoting dynastic rule.

Both the BJP and the NCP, locked in a battle to clinch the No. 2 position, are banking on gobbling enough numbers to stop the SS from attaining a simple majority. Ironically, the SS has never achieved the halfway mark in the last 25 years. Defections have, meanwhile, hit Congress poll plans.

Thane now faces the big city syndrome

Thane’s population has grown by over 25 per cent in the last five years. While this has made the satellite town a real estate hotspot, the required infrastructural upgrades in water supply, transportation, solid waste management facilities, sewerage disposal, roads, etc., have failed to keep pace, impacting the overall quality of life index.