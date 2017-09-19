Thane: Woman ‘kills husband after fight’, arrested

Picture for representational purpose (Source: Thinkstock Image) Picture for representational purpose (Source: Thinkstock Image)

The Thane police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband with whom she had a fight over preparing food. The couple had frequent fights over the husband suspecting his wife of having an extra-marital affair, the police said. On Sunday, Swaroopa Waghmare, who has been arrested, allegedly stabbed her husband Ravi to death with a kitchen knife with which she was chopping vegetables at their Kalyan residence.

According to the police, Ravi, who worked in a factory at Kalyan, got married to Swaroopa around nine months back and the couple settled in a tenement at Khadakpada in Kalyan. Soon after the marriage, the couple started having frequent fights with Ravi suspecting her of having an affair.

“Ravi also had a drinking problem and Swaroopa was frustrated with that. On Sunday, the couple had a fight over what Swaroopa was cooking,” said an officer from Khadakpada police station in Kalyan. “Things got out of hand and Swaroopa who was cutting vegetables took the knife and stabbed Ravi several times. He was taken to a hospital at Kalwa where Ravi succumbed to the injuries,” the officer said.

