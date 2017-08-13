Latest News

Thane Woman held for pushing minor daughter into flesh trade

The police sent a decoy customer who contacted the girl's mother in Kashimira. A police team, which was already waiting at the spot, then nabbed the woman and rescued the girl.

By: PTI | Thane | Published:August 13, 2017 11:24 am
Child Trafficking, human trafficking, flesh trade, Thane woman Child trafficking, Thane, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian Express news The girl was sent to a rehabilitation home in Bhiwandi township of Thane. (Representational photo)
The police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly pushing her teenaged daughter into flesh trade.

Based on a tip-off, the sleuths of the district rural police’s anti-human trafficking cell raided a residential locality at Kashimira in Mira Road area here on Thursday and rescued the 14-year-old girl, a police official said today.

The police sent a decoy customer who contacted the girl’s mother in Kashimira. A police team, which was already waiting at the spot, then nabbed the woman and rescued the girl, he said.

The woman was booked under IPC section 366-A (procuration of minor girl) and relevant provisions of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said. The girl was sent to a rehabilitation home in Bhiwandi township of Thane.

