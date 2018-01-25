Thane: Two woman constables say sexually harassed by senior, no FIR yet

Internal inquiry report submitted, asks for action against accused. Internal inquiry report submitted, asks for action against accused.

Two woman constables from Thane have been trying to lodge a First Information Report against their senior for alleged sexual harassment. Despite an internal inquiry confirming the crime, the FIR has not been registered.

According to the victims, both constables with the Thane police, an inspector was allegedly subjecting them to sexual harassment.

The victims, along with some other constables, had approached the police commissioner in November 2017, after which an internal inquiry was set up as per the Vishakha guidelines, sources said. The investigating officer for the inquiry, DCP (HQ1) Dr Priyanka Narnavare, said, “According to my investigation, the inspector from the Reserved Police Force had verbally and physically abused multiple women working under him. In fact, I believe that what came to us was just the tip of the iceberg.”

Narnavare added, “I submitted my final report on January 22. I had recommended that the accused be at least transferred, as he can’t be allowed to work in an area where he had violated so many women.” However, despite the report, when the two victims tried to lodge an FIR, the Thane Nagar police station turned them away, citing busy schedule over Republic Day preparations. “We were even told that as we have complained against him to the seniors, there should be no need for an FIR. However, we were adamant,” said one of the victims.

Commissioner of Thane Police Parambir Singh said, “Everything is going by the procedure. We had set up an inquiry and now that the report has confirmed that the crime has been registered, the FIR will be lodged by today or tomorrow. There’s no delay, everything is happening according to the procedure.”

