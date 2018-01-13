Thane: Wife of rape accused says ‘molested’ by girl’s father

According to the victim, she had come to Thane sessions court to attend her husband’s hearing. (Representational photo) According to the victim, she had come to Thane sessions court to attend her husband’s hearing. (Representational photo)

The wife of a teacher accused of raping a minor has lodged a case of molestation against the father of the minor at the Thane city police station. The alleged incident happened in the court and the court had directed her to lodge the case on Wednesday.

According to the victim, she had come to Thane sessions court to attend her husband’s hearing. “When we got another date, I decided to step out, along with my husband. He has been on a hunger strike inside the jail. So, I wanted to see if he is doing fine,” said the victim, a mother of two.

While they were exiting the court, the minor’s father allegedly groped her and abused her, the woman alleged. “He even threatened my husband and our lawyer in front of everyone inside the court,” she said.

The victim complained to the judge, who asked her to lodge a case against the accused. “We have lodged a case against the girl’s father under sections 354, 354 (a) and 504 for molesting the victim. We are investigating and will soon take action,” said an officer from Thane city police station.

The victim, a resident of Koparkhairane, said: “I just don’t understand how he can get away with such an act in the middle of the courtroom. I live alone with my children and now, I am scared about our safety.”

