Thane villager attacked for helping police curb liquor trade

The family of a man, who had been helping the police in curbing sale of alcohol, was allegedly attacked by a mob with swords in Thane village on Sunday. At 6.30 pm on Sunday, a mob of 45 men attacked the family of Pandurang Dhumal (48) in Korawale village in Thane’s Murbad taluka.

Dhumal, a social worker and Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramuk, is also the chairman of a committee set up in the village to prevent the manufacture and sale of alcohol. The committee has been working in co-operation with the police to conduct 11-12 raids in the past three months to shut down the alcohol distribution.

According to the police, this miffed the 25-30 families in the village involved in alcohol business. The plan to attack Dhumal was allegedly hatched at the home of one of the accused and armed with swords, knives and sticks, the 45 villagers barged into Dhumal’s home and attacked his family, police said. They also vandalised the ambulance sent to rush Dhumal and his family to hospital and broke its windows, the police said.

H T Vhatkar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Murbad, said Dhumal and his five family members were not seriously injured and would make a full recovery. Police have booked 45 men and arrested two, Yogesh Thakare and Dashrath Dhumal.