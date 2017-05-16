Thane: Two women arrested for murdering family member

Two women have been arrested in Thane for murdering another 32-year-old woman in the family, police said on Tuesday. According to PI Rajendra Kamble of Bhayander police station, the incident took place in Morba village of Uttan in the powerloom town last week.

The victim identified as Geeta was married to one Santosh Jadhav. He tied the knot for a second time recently with one Savita, police said. All the three lived together in a house at the village alongwith Jadhav’s mother. However, Savita alongwith Jadhav’s mother conspired to get rid of Geeta, as they felt that she was getting a upper hand in the house, police said.

On May 9, the two accused attacked her with a sharp weapon, killing Geeta on the spot, they said. Initially, police registered a case of accidental death. But after medical reports and complaint filed by the victim’s family in Kolhapur, an offence was registered under section 302 rw 34 of the IPC against the accused, who were arrested on Monday. The two have been remanded in police custody for a week by a local court.

