Thane: Two vehicle theft rackets busted by cops

THE THANE crime branch on Friday arrested four persons suspected to have stolen around 19 cars in Thane and Mumbai with the help of duplicate keys. According to the police, the four accused—all of whom have a criminal past—would enter cars by breaking open the door lock of the car, remove ignition lock from the socket, make a fake key while sitting in the car and then flee with it. Acting on a tip off, the police on Friday arrested the four accused identified as Ranjeet Chaudhari (25) Mohammad Majid Shaikh, Ravindra Sharma (21) and Sumit Singh (24).

In another case, a special police squad of the Mumbai police, nabbed three persons including a minor for allegedly stealing two wheelers from the Malwani area in Malad. The special squad has been set up to keep a tab on growing vehicle thefts in the northern suburbs. The Mumbai police recovered 19 motorcycles from the arrested accused, all of whom have been remanded to police custody.