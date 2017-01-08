Thane: Three booked for gangape of woman

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped for which three persons have been booked, police said today. The accused befriended the victim, a resident of Bhayander township in the district, at a restaurant here in April 2013.

On one occasion, the three men laced her drinks with a sedative and one of them allegedly raped her. Later, the woman was taken to another place and dumped in a room where the three allegedly took turns to rape her on a couple of occasions. The offences occurred between April 2013 and December last year, they said.

Watch what else is making news:



Based on the woman’s complaint, an offence was initially registered by Powai police station in Mumbai under ‘zero’ category a few days back.

However, the complaint was later transferred and the Vartak Nagar police in Thane registered the offence last evening against the three persons under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376(D) (gangrape), 377, 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

No arrest has made so far, police said adding that a probe is on in the case.