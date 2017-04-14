Thane: Three arrested for running fraudulent car rental racket

The Thane Crime Branch arrested three persons for allegedly running a fraudulent car rental racket in Thane and recovered 41 cars worth over Rs 4 crore on Thursday. The three accused, Anurag Tiwari (40), Rohit Gharat (29) and Rajendra Yadav (35) had promised a monthly rent to car owners in exchange for using their cars. However, after not receiving the promised money and the car, one of the owners complained to police on April 12.

“Gharat posed as the transport manager of Grand Hyatt hotel in Kalina and had given out forged contracts to the car owners. The owners believed they were renting out their cars for hotel services. And as luxury hotels use high-end luxury cars to pick up guests from the airport and drop them at the airport, the car owners did not suspect any foul play,” said a Thane police spokesperson.

The accused had forged a contract and was posing as a representative of the hotel. The Grand Hyatt Hotel did not have any idea about the incident, the police said.

Gharat, in the contract, promised the car owners Rs 1.5 lakh monthly rent for their cars, the police say. Over 50 people were duped in a similar way and over 50 cars were taken by the accused, including high-end luxury cars like BMW. This fraud had been going on for three months. All victims of the fraud live in the Thane area, while Tiwari is a resident of MHADA colony in Mumbra and Gharat and Yadav live in Diva.

Police have so far recovered 41 vehicles, which were all parked at a lot in Mumbra and one in Manpada. The total value of recovered cars is over Rs 4 crore and police are investigating further to recover the rest of the missing cars.

All three accused have been arrested. A case under various sections Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

