Thane: Teacher ‘attacked’ by school principal

A 30-year-old teacher was allegedly attacked by the principal of the school he worked at during an argument Monday morning. A police case has been registered against the principal and the teacher has been admitted to a hospital with head injuries. The police said the accused is absconding.

According to Vartak Nagar police, the incident occurred at Gyanoday Vidyalaya in Savarkar Nagar in Thane around 10 am. “According to other staff members, the victim, N M Prajapati, went to the principal’s cabin to speak to him. But the principal, Ramesh Mishra, started fighting with Prajapati,” a senior officer said. Mishra and the school staff allegedly had differences with each other over monthly payment.

The teachers claimed that the principal had been paying them less than what they were supposed to get and keeping the balance amount. “While we got payslips quoting our actual salaries, we would invariably get a couple of thousand rupees less (as payment),” said a school teacher, who did not wish to be named.

An officer linked with the probe said: “According to other staff members, Prajapati and Mishra had a verbal fight and it ended with Mishra attacking Prajapati with a heavy object.” The teacher was later taken to Lokmanya hospital where he is recuperating.

Vartak Nagar police have lodged a case against Mishra. “We have booked him under Section 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code. Our team went to arrest him but he was absconding. We shall arrest him soon,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sunil Lokhande.

