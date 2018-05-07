Follow Us:
Sunday, May 06, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
  • Thane: Rs 50 lakh compensation for family of man knocked down by jeep

The incident took place on November 13, when the victim, Kisan Lohar, 56, was returning to his house on Wada-Manor Road.

Written by Sadaf Modak | Mumbai | Published: May 7, 2018 1:39:10 am
The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has directed that compensation of over Rs 50 lakh be paid to the the family of a man who was knocked down by a jeep in 2015. The incident took place on November 13, when the victim, Kisan Lohar, 56, was returning to his house on Wada-Manor Road.

At 7.30 pm, he started crossing the road to his house when a speeding jeep, driven allegedly by Brijeshbhai Raithatha, hit him. Lohar suffered from multiple injuries and was taken to a hospital in Thane, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The compensation claim was filed by Lohar’s dependents, including his wife and three children.

