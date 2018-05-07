Thane: Rs 50 lakh compensation for family of man knocked down by jeep

The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has directed that compensation of over Rs 50 lakh be paid to the the family of a man who was knocked down by a jeep in 2015. The incident took place on November 13, when the victim, Kisan Lohar, 56, was returning to his house on Wada-Manor Road.

At 7.30 pm, he started crossing the road to his house when a speeding jeep, driven allegedly by Brijeshbhai Raithatha, hit him. Lohar suffered from multiple injuries and was taken to a hospital in Thane, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The compensation claim was filed by Lohar’s dependents, including his wife and three children.

