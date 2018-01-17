Thane: Rescued children to undergo DNA tests

THE Thane police will soon conduct DNA tests on two other children found along with the newborn baby stolen from Thane Civil Hospital by a group of alleged child traffickers. The police found two children with the accused, including an infant who is a few months old. The accused, Gudiya Rajbhar, was arrested along with her husband and another man on Monday. The newborn was returned to his mother. The other two children were sent to juvenile centres. “She claimed the babies were her own, but we believe she abducted them. So, we will get DNA tests done,” said a senior officer.

The police also requested a court to extend custody of the three till January 24, which was granted. “It is possible that they colluded with other people and it is imperative to arrest them. We also need to identify if they have already sold some children. That’s all part of the investigation,” an officer from the crime branch added.

