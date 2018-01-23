Thane railway station: ‘Mismanagement’ of toilet meant for disabled: FIR filed against contractors

Representational Image (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File) Representational Image (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File)

An FIR was filed against contractors managing pay-and-use toilets at the Thane railway station following a complaint by a disabled commuter. According to the complainant, toilets meant for people with disabilities were being mismanaged by contractors.

Ajit Singh is a 39-year-old teacher based in Ambernath. “My classes are in Vashi, so I travel everyday from Ambernath to Thane and from there to Vashi and back. I travel in the handicapped compartment,” he said. Irked by the unavailability of washrooms at stations along his route, Singh said he had been making complaints in this regard for months. “In Panvel, Vashi, Thane and all the other stations, the handicapped toilets are either shut or are being used by those who are not disabled,” he said.

While returning from classes on January 16, he approached the toilet for disabled people on Platform 10 at Thane station and found it locked. “When I asked the caretaker, he said that a woman was using it. However, when the door opened, I realised that it was a family of three, all able-bodied persons, who had been taking a bath inside the toilet,” he said in his statement to the Kopri police station.

“I spoke to the caretaker and even the station master. However, they all asked me not to escalate the matter. Had I used the bathroom, which was completely wet and slippery, and fallen over, would they have paid my medical bill?” he asked.

On January 20, Singh lodged an FIR against the contractors and four workers. “The case has been lodged against the contractor and staffers who were running the said toilet. We have booked them under Sections 91 and 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016,” said an officer from Kopri police station. “This is the first case being filed against a contractor for misuse of property meant for disabled persons,” the officer added.

Singh, a former engineer, had to take up the job of giving private classes because of the difficulties involved in travelling to his previous place of work. He has been fighting for more disabled-friendly facilities at railway stations for some time. “I have been traveling in trains for years now. While some toilets are being used for bathing and washing clothes, some others have become a den for addicts and drunkards. We already have so many hurdles at every step, should relieving ourselves be added to that list?” he asked.

