Thane: Railway police crack Kushinagar train dacoity case

The Railway Police Monday claimed to have cracked the Kushinagar Express train dacoity case which took place in the intervening night of December 20 and 21 by arresting six persons. “Among those arrested include a history-sheeter,” SP Railways Niket Kaushik told reporters at the Railway Police headquarters. He added, “Ten mobiles worth Rs 70,000, two knives and one fighter punch have been recovered from the accused.”

The police said, a group of 8 to 10 persons entered the Kushinagar Express at Kalyan at 00.45 PM on December 20. They threatened and looted 5 passengers and later jumped out of the train at Khardi by pulling the chain.

An offence under section 395 of the IPC (punishment for dacoity) was registered in connection with the case. The police team on a tip-off first caught two persons and on their interrogation the duo led the police team to the other accused, said the official. One of them is also involved in another dacoity case and is currently out on bail, said police.