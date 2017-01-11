Thane police seize 760 kg psychotropic substance found in Ambernath, record statements of 8 directors of pharma firm

THE THANE police is likely to record the statements of eight directors of a pharmaceutical company, where nearly 760 kg of psychotropic substance worth Rs 19 crore was found. The raw material was hidden in a loft at the Ambernath unit of Centaur Pharmaceuticals and was off the company’s records. DCP Parag Manere said, “We will call the directors of the company to understand the functioning of the Ambernath unit.”

The police had initially found two persons with nearly 6 kg of Alplrazolam, an anti-anxiety pill, for which they did not have the necessary permissions. Alplrazolam is a scheduled drug under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The two accused led the police to two others who turned out to be employees of the Ambernath unit. “Initially, we thought it could be a case of two employees pilfering small quantities on the side. But with a hidden loft and recovery of such a huge amount of substances, we suspect more people to be involved,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Dr Yusuf Merchant, founder of a drug rehabilitation centre, said there was a demand for the anti-anxiety pills across the city. “At one point, there was a huge demand for these pills. Even now, there is a considerable demand,” Merchant said.

“It is not a drug to be snorted or used for a high. This could be a case of people wanting the pills without going through the legal route of getting a prescription. Police should check if they were being supplies to chemists who would sell them without prescription.”