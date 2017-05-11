Thane police question Raj Kundra in cheating case

The Thane Police questioned businessman Raj Kundra on Wednesday in connection with a cheating case filed against him and his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, last month.

“We had a set of questions to ask him and will call him again tomorrow,” said Manoj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II. Kundra, who arrived at the Kongaon police station in Bhiwandi in the morning, was questioned for over two hours.

On April 27, Kundra, Shetty and three others were booked by the police for cheating Ravi Bhalotia, a textile firm owner, of Rs 24 lakh. Big Deals, a firm owned by the couple, had partnered with the complainant’s firm for the sale of bed-sheets.

According to the police complainant, Kundra reneged on the payment. Kundra and Shetty were then booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

On Wednesday, the sessions court in Thane granted them anticipatory bail.

