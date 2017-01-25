Thane police bust major SIM card racket, seven arrested

The police team that seized 12,000 fake Sim cards, cellphones and other documents at a press conference in Thane on Tuesday. Deepak Joshi The police team that seized 12,000 fake Sim cards, cellphones and other documents at a press conference in Thane on Tuesday. Deepak Joshi

THE THANE police Tuesday busted a scam where SIM cards were allegedly given to people without asking for a verification document, at a price of Rs 100 and more. Raising further concerns of privacy, the accused in the scam reportedly downloaded around 50,000 photographs from random profiles on Facebook for use in the forged documents. The eight accused include three employees of mobile network operator Telenor who are alleged to be complicit in the crime.

The police said they suspect some senior officials of several network operators to be involved and that they could face arrest too. Joint Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dumbhare said, “Normally a person who has valid paperwork also has to go through several rounds of enquiry. Here, however, was a network that could get you a SIM card without submitting a single document.

In majority of crimes including bomb blasts, it is such fraudulently obtained SIM cards that are used to ensure that the police do not track down the accused person. We are checking if any of the cards supplied by this network that operated out of Bhiwandi was used in any crime. We are also checking if the fake identity documents were in anyway meant to be used during the upcoming civic elections in neighbouring Mumbai and Thane.”

DCP Parag Manere said that Crime Branch senior inspector Shital Raut received a tip-off that SIM cards were being sold illegally for around Rs 100 in Bhiwandi, where the customer did not have to submit the mandatory identification papers. Based on investigation, the police found the involvement of the distributor of Telenor in Bhiwandi area along with two activation officers, also working for Telenor.

While the police could not find distributor Swapnil Patil, the two activation officers were arrested and interrogated. The duo led the police to Raees Ansari, who owned a shop in Bhiwandi. At his residence, the police found 11,000 activated SIM cards and over 3,500 that were yet to be activated.

Ansari led the police to one Altamash Ansari who would make fake documents on his computer. “He had the format of Aadhaar card and election I card on his computer. He would download the photograph of random people on Facebook. Using a photo-editing software, he would superimpose this photograph on the Aadhaar card and election I card. These fake documents would then be used to procure SIM cards,” Raut said.

The police found 9,400 Aadhaar cards, over 3,000 election I cards, among other things. The police subsequently arrested three more persons who would assist Altamash. “So far we have arrested seven people while Patil has currently approached the Bombay High Court for bail.

The SIM cards we have found belong to Vodafone, Airtel, Aircel, Docomo and Telenor. All mobile service providers are supposed to check the authenticity of documents before issuing a SIM card. We are checking if in these cases there was negligence or the overseeing of fake documents were deliberate,” Manere said.