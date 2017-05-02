Thane police arrest five men for placing iron rod on railway tracks, GRP express doubts

A major tragedy was averted after the motorman spotted the iron rod and halted the train in time. File A major tragedy was averted after the motorman spotted the iron rod and halted the train in time. File

Two weeks after the Thane police held a press conference claiming to have arrested the men who allegedly placed a 380-kg iron rod across the railway tracks near Diva station in January, the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) has expressed doubts whether the arrested five drug addicts were actually behind the attempted sabotage.

On April 15, the Thane police presented five drug addicts from Mumbra as the alleged culprits in the case. The Thane GRP later took custody of the accused. Now, while the Thane police are standing by their investigation and are “101 per cent” sure they arrested the right people, the GRP says there isn’t enough evidence of their culpability.

On January 24, an iron rod was placed across railway tracks near Diva station around 10.30 pm. A major tragedy was averted after the motorman spotted the object and halted the train in time. As similar incidents of railway tracks being targeted had taken place in the past few months, sabotage was not ruled out. The Mumbra police later arrested five drug addicts from Mumbra. At the press conference chaired by the Thane police commissioner, officers said the men were high on alcohol and drugs that night and had laid a bet of Rs 2,000 among themselves to place the iron rod on the tracks.

The Thane GRP, where the case was originally registered, took custody of the accused. Based on their investigations, Thane GRP senior inspector Ravindra Dalvi on April 19 wrote a letter to Mumbra police seeking details of the case. Apart from seeking details about their investigations, the letter asked the Mumbra police about the evidence on the basis of which they arrested the five people. A GRP officer pointed out that as per the call data records (CDR), the location of one of the arrested accused was in Nashik. The location of two other accused was near Mumbra, some distance from the scene of crime at the railway tracks near Diva.

Mumbra senior inspector R K Tayade, who led the Thane police probe, said, “We are 101 per cent sure about our investigation. We arrested the right men.” He added, “The accused whose CDR show him at Nashik actually resides in Nashik and had left his phone there on the night of the incident. Two of the other accused do not use a phone. The location of two others was showing at Mumbra, which is close to Diva. The CDR does not give precise location of a person but the tower location and, hence, the discrepancy,” Tayade added.

Dalvi said, “So far during the interrogation of Maula Makandar, named as main accused by the Mumbra police, we have not found any evidence to prove he was involved in the Diva incident. However, investigations are still on to find out if they are linked to the case.”

