Thane: Woman held for ‘killing lover’

The Thane police have arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly killing her “lover” in a slum in Thane. The woman had allegedly murdered him in a fit of rage after he refused to marry her. She was arrested from Bengaluru. According to Kasarvadavli police, they found a decomposing body of a man in a room at the Hanuman Galli slum on March 19. “We were alerted when local residents started complaining of a foul smell,” an officer said.

They found that the body was of a 25-year-old man, identified as Kabir Ahmad Lashkar. “Lashkar had recently moved to the house and had a visitor a few days before his body was found, his neighbours said,” police inspector Nasir Kulkarni said.

Lashkar had reportedly moved to Thane from Karnataka last year. He used to work in a cycle repair shop in Karnataka. On Tuesday night, police arrested the woman, identified as Ruma Begum Anwar Hussain Lashkar, from the cycle store in Anikal, Karnataka, sources said. “Her face matched a sketch we prepared of the visitor (to the house of the deceased) and when we interrogated her, she confessed to killing Kabir,” Kulkarni said.

According to sources, Ruma Begum was married to the cycle store owner, Anwar Hussain Lashkar. She allegedly fell in love with Kabir who used to work there. “He left for Mumbai to increase his income. He took up a room in Hanuman Galli and told his neighbours that his wife was going to arrive soon,” an officer privy to the investigation said.

But when Ruma left her house and came to Kabir, he refused to marry her, police claimed. “She said, in a fit of rage, she killed him by first attacking him with bricks and then slitting his throat. She then took all his money and other valuables and fled to her home. She even took a flight back to Bengaluru to shorten her travel time,” the officer said.

“We arrested and brought her to Thane on March 21. We shall produce her in court on March 22,” DCP (Zone V), Sunil Lokhande, said.

