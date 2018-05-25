Thane: Man ‘kills’ neighbour for ‘creating disturbance’

Jaiswar allegedly asked Rathod to keep quite, but when he did not listen, he took a wooden bat, used for washing clothes, and started beating Rathod. (Representational) Jaiswar allegedly asked Rathod to keep quite, but when he did not listen, he took a wooden bat, used for washing clothes, and started beating Rathod. (Representational)

A man allegedly beat his neighbour to death for ‘creating disturbance’ while he was talking to his wife on the phone in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. The accused is on the run, police said.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Kailashnagar in Bhiwandi. “The accused, identified as Ashish Jaiswar was talking to his wife on phone. His neighbour, Sanjay Rathod was allegedly making a lot of noise, because of which he couldn’t talk over the phone,” said an officer.

Jaiswar allegedly asked Rathod to keep quite, but when he did not listen, he took a wooden bat, used for washing clothes, and started beating Rathod. “Rathod collapsed after Jaiswar hit him multiple times on the head,” said the officer.

After Rathod collapsed, Jaiswar ran away while Rathod was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. “Rathod died due to the multiple head injuries he suffered. It is clear that Jaiswar inflicted those injuries. However, we are investigating further,” the officer said. “We are yet to arrest Jaiswar,” he added.

Both Rathod and Jaiswar used to work in a nearby factory, sources said.

