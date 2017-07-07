Latest News

Thane: Man arrested for ‘groping woman’

According to the police, the accused, Shashikant Sawant, a resident of Dombivali, allegedly groped a 25-year-old woman who was standing in the queue ahead of him.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:July 7, 2017 4:00 am
A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly molesting a woman at the autorickshaw stand outside Thane railway station. According to the police, the accused, Shashikant Sawant, a resident of Dombivali, allegedly groped a 25-year-old woman who was standing in the queue ahead of him. When she raised an alarm, Sawant was nabbed by other individuals and handed over to the police. Sawant has been booked for outraging the modesty of a woman.

