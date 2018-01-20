Fire breaks out at Thane highrise, no casualty

The fire broke out at the top floor of the highrise on Friday. (Express Photo/Deepak Joshi) The fire broke out at the top floor of the highrise on Friday. (Express Photo/Deepak Joshi)

A fire broke out at a highrise in Thane on Friday afternoon. No casualty was reported, said an official. According to the fire department of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the blaze caused extensive damage to the topmost floor of the 26-storey building. It took fire officials almost an hour to completely douse the blaze, said an official.

According to sources, the fire started on the top floor of Giriraj Heights in Naupada. “We sent eight fire tenders and 70 men to the spot. More than 150 people were rescued from the building,” said a fire official. Additionally, three water tankers and two sky lifts were also deployed for the rescue work, added the official.

The fire was reportedly caused by a short circuit in one of the vacant flats on the 26th floor, the police said. “We are identifying the cause but it was an electrical fire,” said an officer from the Naupada police station.

