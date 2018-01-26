Thane: FIR lodged against officer for ‘sexually harassing’ two woman constables

Thane police yet to record statements. Picture for representation purpose Thane police yet to record statements. Picture for representation purpose

THE Thane police have filed an FIR against an inspector of the reserved police force after his subordinates accused him of sexual harassment. While the officer was called in for procedural inquiries Thursday, according to sources, no arrest has been made yet.

On Wednesday, two women constables had been turned away from the Thane Nagar police station where they had gone to lodge an FIR alleging sexual harassment by police inspector Namdeo Shinde. “We had filed a complaint with the commissioner’s office in November, after which an internal inquiry had been set up. Even though the final report was in our favour, the police refused to file an FIR,” said one of the victims.

On Thursday, an FIR was registered against Shinde. “We have lodged a case of harassment and intimidation against him. He has been called for interrogation and we will call him again,” said a police officer. The complaint handed over by the women to the joint commissioner of police in November included a detailed description of the harassment. However, people close to Shinde believe he has been targeted.

“He has spent 30 years in police force. He is very simple, albeit strict. He has daughters as old as some of these constables. Why will he suddenly start preying on them,” said one his colleagues, who did not wish to be named.

The 52-year-old has been accused of both physical and verbal abuse. According to the complaint by the woman constables, he used to allegedly ask for sexual favours from them. If denied, he would allegedly give them difficult shift-hours and also ask them to meet him in his antechamber. “He had even locked the antechamber from outside after asking a woman colleague to walk in. He used to brush past us while we would be relaxing or drinking tea and would touch us inappropriately,” stated the victims’ complaint.

According to the investigating officer of the internal inquiry, DCP Dr Priyanka Narnaware, more than 10 women had come up to her during investigation. “It is possible that so many others didn’t come forward as he used to intimidate them, based on his position and his power as the one deciding their duties,” said Narnaware.

“While the investigation started in November, it took us so long to finish because we went through each and every piece of evidence. The accused should be booked and even suspended or sent on mandatory leave until the investigation gets over,” she said.

The Thane Nagar police, however, are yet to record statements. “We will call all the parties involved. We are following the procedure and no stone shall remain unturned in the investigation of this case,” said senior inspector Mandar Dharmadhikari.

