Thane farmers hand over land for Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor

AFTER THE compensation for farmers who are likely to be impacted by the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Express Highway project was increased by at least 50 per cent, a majority of farmers from Fugale, Washala Budruk and Tokarkhand villages near Thane gave their consent for the project on Friday. At an event held at Fugale, 76 farmers from Fugale village, 25 farmers from Washala Budruk and 17 farmers from Tokarkhand offered their consent to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Fugale farmers gave up 311 hectares of land, those in Washala Budruk 140 hectares and Tokarkhand 30 hectares — making it a total of 481 hectare from Thane alone.

The farmers handed over their memorandums to Radheshyam Mopalwar, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, MSRDC and paved the way for construction of the highway through their villages.

Popularly known as the Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor (MSC), it is expected to enhance connectivity and bring prosperity to their villages and other nearby areas. Speaking to farmers, Mopalwar said, “We are very happy to see the spontaneous participation of farmers from Fugale, Washala Budruk and Tokarkhand villages. Farmers from these tiny villages have not only created history in terms of the MSC as a project, but have also emerged as a great example of volunteer participation in the all-round development of the entire state.” 67 km of the MSC will pass through Thane district and at least 832 hectares of land is required for it. Of this, 250 hectares is forest land, 100 hectares belongs to the government and the remaining 482 hectares is private land.