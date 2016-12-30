Thane: Ex-employee, four others arrested for robbery at jewellery store

A former employee of a jewellery shop along with four others was arrested by the Thane police for allegedly stealing gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 7.5 lakh from the shop. The accused, Bhairaonsingh Rajput, who the owner would trust with the keys to the shop, allegedly made a duplicate key before he stopped working at the store, said police.

He then took up a job at another jewellery shop and, in the meantime, reportedly planned the robbery with the other accused from his native place in Rajasthan, police added. The robbery took place on November 12. Shopowner Dharamchand Jain (60) lodged an FIR with police against unidentified persons.

Senior inspector of Kopri police station, S D Korde, said they received a tip-off that the men who carried out the robbery were based in Udaipur. A police team was sent there to track them. “When the names of the accused were told to the complainant, he said one of them, Bhairon Singh, had worked in his shop in the past,” said an officer.

The police team then tracked down Singh, and the other accused.