Thane drug bust: FDA had pulled up pharma firm earlier for violations

In a new revelation in the multi-crore Thane drug bust case, it has come to light that the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had prior knowledge of the violations committed by the pharma firm that is under the scanner. While the Thane police busted the racket on January 9, senior sources said the FDA had pulled up the firm for flouting norms last September itself. But while the state agency had served the firm a notice for these violations a month later, it did not take further action in the case.

On January 9, the Thane anti-narcotic cell busted an alleged drug racket at Centaur’s manufacturing unit after it arrested a duo with 6 kg of alprazolam. On questioning and subsequent raid, 754 kg drugs were found hidden in drums in a loft above a room at the unit by the police. The police estimated the cost of the seized drugs to be Rs 19 crore.

Alprazolam, a psychotropic substance, is medically used for anxiety and panic disorders. In excess, it can cause hallucination and depression and can be abused as an addictive drug. According to the FDA, an inspection conducted last September showed violations in company’s Ambernath unit. The FDA found that the quantity of psychotropic substances manufactured and in stock differed from the quantity mentioned in the records.

Each licensed pharmaceutical company is supposed to submit its manufacturing unit’s map to FDA. These maps are then used by drug officers during their yearly inspection. In the map submitted to FDA, the loft where drugs were seized was not shown by the Centaur Pharmaceuticals.

FDA Officials, however, said that it was only after the seizure that FDA became aware of the illegal structure made for storing these drugs.

The firm is licensed to manufacture or deal in 27 drugs. Of these, 14 are believed to be psychotropic substances. According to investigators, about 200 kg of the drug seizure comprised psychotropic substances including alprazolam.

The FDA is inspecting the company’s records to check whether the quantity in records match the production, by-products, and purchased quantity. Centaur Pharmaceuticals was purchasing alprazolam and even manufacturing it as an end-product.

The company was reportedly also inspected by US FDA, but had received approvals. Thane police have so far arrested four persons including two employees of the Ambernath manufacturing unit named Baswaraj Bhandari (27) and Anil Rajbhar (25). Two others arrested are Luvkush Gupta and Amit Godbole who were found carrying the drug.