Thane Cop suspended for polygamy

A Thane police constable was suspended after his polygamous relationships came to light, a police spokesperson said. He was suspended on Monday for allegedly having married seven women. While a case has not yet been registered, a departmental inquiry was set up.

Suryakant Kadam, a police naik attached to the Manpada police station in Dombivali, was handed over his suspension letter Monday, confirmed Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar.

Kadam (35), got into trouble when one of his ‘wives’ found out about the other women, police sources said. “He had married women from different places and kept them all in different districts,” a source said. Narkar said a case of cheating would be lodged against Kadam if he is found guilty in the departmental inquiry.

