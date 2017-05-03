Thane cop booked after video of him ‘trying to run over man’ goes viral

The Thane police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against Constable Ramesh Awate, attached to the special branch of the Mumbai Police, who allegedly tried to run over a man in Pachpakdi area on April 21. The video of the incident caught in a CCTV camera subsequently went viral. No arrest has been made till now.

According to the police, there was a monetary dispute between the constable and the man, Atul Pethe (31). Pethe’s family had reportedly lodged a complaint against Awate last year too.

On April 21, the police said, after Awate came to Prashant Corner ice-cream store run by Pethe in Pachpakdi, an argument ensued between the two. Pethe tried to record Awate as the latter allegedly abused him. This angered Awate who allegedly got into his Innova car and tried to run over Pethe who was standing in front of the car parked near his ice-cream shop.

Even as Pethe climbed on to the bonnet of the vehicle to save himself, Awate started driving. The video shows he drove some distance before fleeing from the spot as passers-by raised an alarm. Pethe then approached the Navpada police station where a non-cognisable complaint was initially registered. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera. The video of the incident was shared several times and soon became viral. The police later registered an FIR.

Zonal deputy commissioner Dr D Swamy said, “We have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the accused. He has not been arrested yet.” An officer said a notice had been issued to Awate to come to the police station to record his statement.

Meanwhile, a friend of Pethe said his family had approached the local police against the “influential” Awate last year too over a dispute. “On the earlier occasion, the police just registered a non-cognisable complaint against him,” said the friend, who did not wish to be named.

