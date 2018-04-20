Thane constable booked for ‘cheating’ colleagues

Thane city police said Maya Bombe had approached her colleagues in 2015. (Photo for representation) Thane city police said Maya Bombe had approached her colleagues in 2015. (Photo for representation)

A woman constable with Thane rural police was booked by Thane city police for allegedly cheating at least 20 of her colleagues with a ponzi investment scheme. The constable has not been arrested yet, sources said. Thane city police said Maya Bombe had approached her colleagues in 2015. “She had taken money from around 20 people. They were promised high returns. But she did not return the money,” said an officer investigating the case.

Bombe then started coming up with excuses and even told her colleagues that the company in which she had invested the money was under the scanner of government agencies, sources said. “Some people have approached us. But there seems to be more who had invested.

We need to assess the total amount. We are investigating and will her arrest her if needed,” said an officer privy to the investigation. Bombe has been suspended from services, officers said.

