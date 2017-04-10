Thane call centre racket: ‘Fear of US agencies behind Thakkar surrender’

Sagar Thakkar. Sagar Thakkar.

THE FEAR of having the US agencies hot on his trail prompted him to surrender to Indian authorities, Sagar Thakkar, the alleged mastermind of the call centre racket, has told the Thane police. Thakkar, who was arrested on Friday, has further claimed that while on the run in Dubai, he wanted to start a business in solar panels, for which he had also made a trip to Thailand.

“The US had already issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him following which he was detained at Dubai airport. The US, however, could not provide evidence of his involvement, after which Thakkar was let off by a board set up by Dubai authorities,” a senior police officer said.

“But he knew that US would get further evidence and make more attempts to get him,” the officer added. A case has been registered against Thakkar in the district court of the southern district of Texas, Houston division. “He doesn’t know anyone in the US and has never been there. Hence, he was afraid,” the officer said.

“When Thakkar read about the Thane police issuing a RCN against him, he decided being in India, where he knew people, would be better than getting stuck in the US. So, he decided to surrender before us,” he added

Police have further learnt that Thakkar, who has been to Dubai twice, set up a company called Phoenix IT Infrastructure there. Police are now checking if this is a shell company to launder his ill gotten wealth.

“During his stay, he made one trip to Thailand. He claims it was some business training seminar he wanted to attend there.”

“He was planning to start a business in solar panels, he claims. He could not make any more trips after the US RCN was issued. In the past, he has made two more trips to Thailand, and one to Maldives,” the officer added.

The police added that Thakkar studied at Radhkrishna school at Borivli West till Class 6. Due to financial problems, the family moved from Borivli to Nallasopara, where Thakkar studied at St Mary’s School till Class 9. The family then moved to Ahmedabad.

Thakkar later completed his BSc in chemistry from MG Science College, Ahmedabad. “He kept doing odd jobs like computer repair, promotions from his school days and it was this experience that helped him set up the call centres,” an official said.

“His family also owned a bungalow spread across a 5000 sqm. Immediately after the scam came to light, his parents sold the property and fled,” the officer added. Thakkar was arrested from Mumbai airport on Friday night when he came to India from Dubai.

The Thane police had conducted raids at fraudulent call centres operating from the Mira Road Bhayandar belt in October last year. So far police have arrested over 70 persons and chargesheeted 497 people in the case.

