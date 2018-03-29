Thane: Boy murdered in school, hacked 8 times with axe

A 10-year-old boy was stabbed to death at a Zilla Parishad school in Nandeli village of Murbad. Police said the alleged killer had been identified but is on the run. According to police, Suraj Dnyaneshwar Bhoir was in school when the accused, Jayawant Bhoir (50), approached the two teachers of the school before the morning prayer and asked if he could take Suraj out for a minute.

Just as the prayers were ending, the teachers heard the boy shrieking and rushed out of the school building, sources said.

“The boy had been attacked eight times with an axe. Bhoir threw the weapon next to the boy and ran away,” said the officer. The incident occurred around 9 am in the under-construction toilet block of the school, sources said.

Suraj, the only son of his parents Ranjana and Dnyaneshwar Bhoir, was rushed to the government hospital in Murbad but was declared dead, police said. “The boy had serious head and neck injuries, and had lost a lot of blood,” a police officer said.

According to police, Jayawant Bhoir is the prime suspect though no motive has been ascertained. “We don’t know why he killed the boy, or where he is,” an officer said.

According to villagers, there was no feud between the two families and the accused had visited the boy’s house last night. Jayawant Bhoir is a neighbour of the murdered boy’s family, said villagers. “He used to work as a watchman in a building in Murbad. He has two sons, I have no idea why he would do something like this,” said Savita Bhoir, an aunt of the victim.

