Thane-Borivali ropeway: Project report to be ready by May-end

Mumbai is a step closer towards having its own ropeway transport, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ropeway over the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) connecting Thane and Borivali almost complete. “The project survey is complete and Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd, the consultants for the project, should submit the DPR by the end of May. It will be a cost-effective public transport facility and will also promote tourism, as passengers will get a bird’s eye view of the national park,” said Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Proposed to be a 9-km ropeway, the Rs 1,000-crore project will provide east-west connectivity between the two suburbs and drastically reduce travel time. As a mode of public transport, it is touted to be at par with the metro and can transport 4,000-5,000 people per hour in one direction. The exact location of the ropeway is yet to be finalised and the consultants are considering several options.

“Since it is an environmentally sensitive area, we are looking at options that will cause the least amount of damage to the environment,” said an official working on the DPR.

With most ropeways in the country serving tourism purposes, this ropeway might be one of the few that will help passengers commute to work.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has also begun the survey for an 11-km underground tunnel that will run under the SGNP connecting Borivali and Thane. The construction of the tunnel will help motorists avoid the current 23-km drive through Ghodbunder Road, in the process decongesting the road.

Speaking about the need for both the projects connecting the same places, Kiran Kurundkar, Joint Managing Director, MSRDC, said, “With Mumbai’s population, whatever we plan can fall short. The two modes of transport will complement each other. The tunnel will ensure faster connectivity for vehicular traffic whereas the ropeway will be for public transport.”

Transport expert Ketan Goradia agreed that the city needs east-west connectivity. However, he said that the government should focus on cheaper projects first.

“The tunnel is a good idea as it will improve east-west connectivity. With the western suburbs saturated, more residences are moving to the east. However, the focus right now should be on the Goregaon-Kanjurmarg road through Aarey rather than Borivali-Thane. Also, the ropeway has a very low capacity and has little to offer besides its tourism value,” he said.

Environmentalists, too, have raised concerns, saying any development project passing through a national park is bound affect the environment. However, both the MMRDA and the MSRDC claim the projects are environment-friendly.

“The tunnel will be 100-metre underground and will not disturb the flora and fauna in any way. The animals will not hear any vehicular sound. The tunnel begins and ends outside the national park and we have found places where there are no trees. Only some shrubs will have to be cut,” said Kurundkar.

Environmentalist Clara Correia said instead of both the projects, the government should choose the one less damaging.

“Between the two, the ropeway would be a more environment-friendly project. However, it also depends on how they implement it, as the construction activity itself will disturb the ecosystem. There is life underground as well, and the tunnel will ruin it. Also, it will cause damage to the water table in the area. In India, plans are often not followed.

Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) reports are prepared, but more often than not they give favourable views. The suggested mitigation measures are also rarely followed,” she said.

