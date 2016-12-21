Thane: Bank manager, builder detained with Rs 13 lakh in new currency

The Thane police detained two persons including the business manager of a private bank and a builder who were caught with nearly Rs 13.40 lakh in new currency notes. The police suspect the manager of the private bank based in Andheri had come to exchange new currency and take old currency from the builder.

The Kalyan police crime branch received a tip off that Sundaram Subramaniam, the manager, will come to a hotel in Thane to exchange Rs 13.40 lakh with Chetan Patil, a Thane-based builder on Monday night.

Watch what else is in the news

Accordingly, the police laid a trap and found the duo at the hotel with Rs 13.41 lakh, most of it in new currency notes. The duo was taken to local police station where they were questioned about the source of money. The police intimated the Income Tax officials about the matter as well.

In a similar case the crime branch also detained a Navi Mumbai resident with Rs 17 lakh in new currency notes.