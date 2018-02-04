Thane: Accused of sexually harassing woman cops, inspector suspended

Police Commissioner Paramabir Singh placed him under suspension until the case against him is pending. (Representational picture) Police Commissioner Paramabir Singh placed him under suspension until the case against him is pending. (Representational picture)

The police inspector accused of sexually harassing his subordinates was suspended by the Thane police commissioner recently, sources said. The letter of suspension was issued on February 1. Inspector Namdeo Shinde of reserved force was booked by the Thane Nagar police station for allegedly sexually harassing a few women constables working under him. Police Commissioner Paramabir Singh placed him under suspension until the case against him is pending.

A few constables had complained against Shinde to the joint commissioner of police in November 2017 after which an internal inquiry was set up under DCP(HQ) Priyanka Narnavare.

While Narnavare found the accusations to be correct and submitted her report to her seniors in January, the Thane nagar police had refused to lodge an FIR when the women went to complain against him thereafter.

“I had proposed that he be transferred at least or suspended, as he was still at the same position while the investigation was ongoing,” said Narnavare.

In the suspension letter, sent also to the Thane nagar police, the commissioner has said, “You are not allowed to take up any private or otherwise job and if it is found that you have taken a job, action shall be taken against you.”

Parambir Singh had earlier commented that the matter had been taken seriously and the police were following procedure. “In case he is found to be guilty, action will be taken against him,” he had said.

Shinde, a reserve force inspector, had been responsible for the duty roster at the headquarter. He would allegedly ask for sexual favours in order to give the women duty hours of their choice, sources said. He would even touch them inappropriately and would make lewd gestures and comments, one of the constables had said in the original complaint.

