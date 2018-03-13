Thane: 84 kg cannabis seized, three arrested

The three arrested for buying and selling the banned substance have been identified as Anil Pawar (29), Premnath Bhoir (28) and Divesh Vayale (30). (Representational Image) The three arrested for buying and selling the banned substance have been identified as Anil Pawar (29), Premnath Bhoir (28) and Divesh Vayale (30). (Representational Image)

THANE POLICE have arrested three people and seized nearly 84 kg cannabis in Bhalgaon near Ambernath on Sunday night. The cannabis, police said, was procured from some other state. The accused were nabbed while they were delivering a consignment, added an officer.

The Anti-Narcotic cell of Thane police said they have received a tip off that a small-time dealer was about to get a large consignment of cannabis. “We had been keeping track of the people coming and leaving the village. On Sunday night, we spotted the accused,” said a senior officer of the Anti-Narcotic Cell.

The three arrested for buying and selling the banned substance have been identified as Anil Pawar (29), Premnath Bhoir (28) and Divesh Vayale (30). “Bhoir and Pawar came in a car, which has also been seized. They had come to deliver the consignment to Vayale,” added the officer.

While this is a big seizure, police said they were yet to find out where the consignment originated from. “We are sure it came from another state. However, we are investigating about the supplier,” said an officer.

