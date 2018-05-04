Thane: 25-year-old held for ‘raping’ neighbour, ‘filming’ her

A man was arrested by Kongaon police for allegedly filming his neighbour while she was taking a shower and then blackmailing and raping her. The accused has been remanded in police custody till May 7. According to Kongaon police, the incident was reported on Wednesday. “The woman’s relatives saw her talking to the accused and enquired about the matter. She told them that he had filmed her in the shower around 10 days ago,” said an officer.

“The man then allegedly showed her the clip and raped her. He allegedly threatened her saying that he would make the clip public if she told anyone about it,” the officer added.

The 24-year-old accused was arrested on Thursday. “We have booked him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. We have confiscated his phone and are investigating the case,” said a senior officer.

