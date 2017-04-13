Thane: 2 arrested for robberies

The Thane city police Tuesday arrested two history-sheeters that helped them solve six cases of robbery. During interrogation, the police recovered several mobile phones and gold chains worth Rs 4.5 lakh that the duo had stolen. According to the police, Tuesday afternoon, a team from Chitalsar police station near K G Auditorium in Thane saw two men on a bike that did not have a number plate. When the police team tried to stop the two, they fled.

The team then chased down the duo and asked them for the bike’s papers. The men, identified as Arafat Ansari and Nabiullah Khan, could not show any document and were taken to the local police station and interrogated.

On questioning, they confessed that they had been robbing mobile phones and gold chains in the area. The police then registered a case against them. It has been found that the accused were involved in six cases of robbery registered in Thane, Mumbai and Bhiwandi.

“We have recovered 10 mobile phones and several gold chains from the accused. The total value of the recovered items is Rs 4.5 lakh. The duo were produced in the local court and have been remanded in police custody,” a senior officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now